Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,167,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6,511.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $51.77.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

