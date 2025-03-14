10,725 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.3% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,849,000 after buying an additional 200,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,272,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,368,000 after buying an additional 68,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,902,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 770,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,908,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 269.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,814,000 after buying an additional 528,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFRM. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $180,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,858.85. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $967,090.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,792.96. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,301 shares of company stock worth $3,986,218. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.15 and a beta of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.