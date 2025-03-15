963 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Atala Financial Inc

Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 963 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.