iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.42 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

