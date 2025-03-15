Copperwynd Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

