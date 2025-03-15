Doheny Asset Management CA Trims Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Integras Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,017,256.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,115,237.54. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 6.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $353.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.60, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.