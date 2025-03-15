Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,880. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $102.49 and a one year high of $169.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.57.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

