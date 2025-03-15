iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.60. The company has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

