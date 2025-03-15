Campbell Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.96 Million in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000. NICE accounts for approximately 1.9% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

NICE stock opened at $144.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.19 and a 12-month high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

