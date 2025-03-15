Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 917,059 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE opened at $67.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.92. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

