CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.483 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a 123.7% increase from CAR Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

CAR Group Trading Down 19.7 %

CSXXY stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. CAR Group has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74.

About CAR Group

CAR Group Limited engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through six segments: Australia Online Advertising Services; Australia Data, Research and Services; Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

