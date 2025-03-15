CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.483 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a 123.7% increase from CAR Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.
CAR Group Trading Down 19.7 %
CSXXY stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. CAR Group has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74.
About CAR Group
