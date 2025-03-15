Campbell Capital Management Inc. Invests $52,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NU by 315.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after buying an additional 876,039 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of NU by 46.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 14.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NU by 13.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NU by 45.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

