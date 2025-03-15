Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,735,000 after purchasing an additional 199,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,042,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,670,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 782.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,326,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,138,000 after buying an additional 1,176,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,235,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,089,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,697,000 after acquiring an additional 49,031 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Stock Performance

BAP stock opened at $188.97 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Further Reading

