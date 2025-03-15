Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

TSE:POU opened at C$16.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.32. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.33 and a 1-year high of C$33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,876.32. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 8,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.86, for a total transaction of C$256,788.48. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,848 shares of company stock worth $143,148. 45.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.21.

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

