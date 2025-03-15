Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
TSE:POU opened at C$16.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.32. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.33 and a 1-year high of C$33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,876.32. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 8,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.86, for a total transaction of C$256,788.48. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,848 shares of company stock worth $143,148. 45.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.
