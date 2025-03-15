Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 805 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

HYBB opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.70 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $47.42.

About iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

