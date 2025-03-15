Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 12,754 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 20.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $68.93 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.48 and a 1 year high of $78.84. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $46,262.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,340.34. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $309,425.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,622.48. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.25 price target on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.51.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

