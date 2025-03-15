Erste Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL stock opened at $249.68 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

