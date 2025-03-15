IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Director Christiane Bergevin Acquires 5,000 Shares

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) Director Christiane Bergevin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,450.00.

TSE IMG opened at C$8.46 on Friday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. The stock has a market cap of C$3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.68.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

