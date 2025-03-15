Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,735 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 354,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.1% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 77.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 42,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DB stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.5122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

