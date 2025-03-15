Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. Pharming Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Pharming Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PHAR stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $596.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHAR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pharming Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

