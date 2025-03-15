John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 605 shares.The stock last traded at $44.59 and had previously closed at $46.81.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.3525 dividend. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.