Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $3.73 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 757.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $143.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.64 and a 52-week high of $179.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

