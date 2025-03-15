Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49.01 ($0.63), with a volume of 10588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.65).
Arecor Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.39.
About Arecor Therapeutics
Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver therapeutic products.
