Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in February

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Down 3.5 %

Hongkong Land stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.90. 3,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.