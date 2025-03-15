Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Increases By 145.3%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 145.3% from the February 13th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.88. 30,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

