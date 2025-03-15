Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.7% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $79,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,688,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 54,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,840,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Finally, Maiden Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $479.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $514.89 and its 200-day moving average is $503.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

