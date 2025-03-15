Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Update

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Keweenaw Land Association Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KEWL traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 334. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80. Keweenaw Land Association has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

About Keweenaw Land Association

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. It holds subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets. Keweenaw Land Association, Limited was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan.

