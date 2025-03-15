Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Update

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Keweenaw Land Association Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KEWL traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 334. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80. Keweenaw Land Association has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $48.23.
About Keweenaw Land Association
