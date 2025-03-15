T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 143.7% from the February 13th total of 32,500 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

T Stamp Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDAI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.14. 81,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,468. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.37. T Stamp has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T Stamp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T Stamp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 6.80% of T Stamp worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

