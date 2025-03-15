Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.38 and last traded at $83.46, with a volume of 293088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.73.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

