Natixis Advisors LLC Has $261.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,345,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 63,378 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $261,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 50,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Prescient Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.27. The company has a market capitalization of $178.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

