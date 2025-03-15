Comparing Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Free Report) and Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Allakos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Allakos 0 4 1 0 2.20

Allakos has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 709.72%. Given Allakos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allakos is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Allakos shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Allakos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Allakos”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 7.71 -$18.79 million ($0.08) -2.75 Allakos N/A N/A -$185.70 million ($1.32) -0.19

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Allakos. Acerus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allakos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allakos has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Allakos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54% Allakos N/A -140.87% -86.22%

Summary

Allakos beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Allakos

(Get Free Report)

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.