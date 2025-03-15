MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 460,300 shares, an increase of 151.8% from the February 13th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
MMTec Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MTC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 98,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. MMTec has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $103.20.
MMTec Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MMTec
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for MMTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.