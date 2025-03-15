MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 460,300 shares, an increase of 151.8% from the February 13th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MMTec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 98,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. MMTec has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $103.20.

MMTec Company Profile

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

