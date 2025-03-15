AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFCG

AFC Gamma Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $145.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.