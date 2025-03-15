FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $0.44 on Friday. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 77,693 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 21.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 68,569 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

