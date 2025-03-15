Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $137,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.