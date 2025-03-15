First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, KKM Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

FTXR stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. 1,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.37.

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

