Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 7,900,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 14,440,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $972.58 million, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 377.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

