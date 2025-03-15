Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greenway Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:GWTI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 12,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,995. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Greenway Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Get Greenway Technologies alerts:

About Greenway Technologies

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gas-to-liquids syngas conversion systems to meet individual natural gas field/resource requirements. The company offers G-Reformer units to process various natural gas streams, including pipeline gas, associated gas, flared gas, vented gas, coal-bed methane, and/or biomass gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenway Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenway Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.