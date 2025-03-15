Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 180.2% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Luvu Brands Price Performance
Shares of Luvu Brands stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.18. Luvu Brands has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.
Luvu Brands Company Profile
