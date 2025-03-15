Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.68 and last traded at $69.47. 570,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,719,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Roku Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.16 and a beta of 2.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,174.90. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,994,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,936.26. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,308 shares of company stock worth $8,296,166 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Roku by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, True Vision MN LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.1% in the third quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

