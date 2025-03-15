First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,302 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 154,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 727.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 124,404 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

