Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Holdings Lifted by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Monro by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,374,000 after purchasing an additional 273,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monro in the 4th quarter worth about $28,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Monro by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO opened at $16.36 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $489.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

