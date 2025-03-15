First National Trust Co Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Kenvue by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 191,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Kenvue by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

