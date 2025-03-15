Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Price Target Raised to $36.80 at Bank of America

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $35.30 to $36.80 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $37.30 target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ATAT opened at $31.25 on Friday. Atour Lifestyle has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 352.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 889,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after buying an additional 693,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth about $1,251,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 119.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth about $2,741,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

