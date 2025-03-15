Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Price

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNTY. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

