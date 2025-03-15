Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Price

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNTY. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.
Read Our Latest Report on Century Casinos
Century Casinos Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Century Casinos
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Century Casinos Company Profile
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Century Casinos
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.