Short Interest in StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Drops By 50.0%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
StarHub Price Performance
SRHBY opened at $8.94 on Friday. StarHub has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.
About StarHub
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than StarHub
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.