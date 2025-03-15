Short Interest in StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Drops By 50.0%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

SRHBY opened at $8.94 on Friday. StarHub has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates through two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; and information security and network security surveillance services.

