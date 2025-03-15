Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NYXH

Nyxoah Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Nyxoah has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $357.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 51.68% and a negative net margin of 1,043.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nyxoah by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nyxoah by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nyxoah by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000.

Nyxoah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.