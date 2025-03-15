JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $5.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

HAIN stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 225.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

