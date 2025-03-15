Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Expands By 100.0%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Table Trac Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TBTC stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. Table Trac has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Table Trac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Table Trac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

