UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.58.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $758,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,374.03. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,050,742. The trade was a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock worth $9,665,394 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

